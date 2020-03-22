Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 76.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,211 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,666 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,291,820,000 after purchasing an additional 102,456 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST stock opened at $290.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $134.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $308.02 and a 200-day moving average of $299.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $233.05 and a one year high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $289.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.42.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

