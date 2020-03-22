CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Position Lessened by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth $265,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 51,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,379,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock opened at $550.96 on Friday. CoStar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $452.42 and a twelve month high of $746.70. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 61.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $680.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $618.39.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.20. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $374.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $718.00.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total transaction of $4,223,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total value of $22,307,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

