Corus Entertainment’s (CJREF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Corus Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.69. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $353.81 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

