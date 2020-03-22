Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporacion America Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Corporacion America Airports from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:CAAP opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.94. Corporacion America Airports has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newtyn Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 465,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 39,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 16,684 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 223,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 144,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 82,881 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporacion America Airports Company Profile

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

