Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CAAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporacion America Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Corporacion America Airports from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.
Shares of NYSE:CAAP opened at $1.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.94. Corporacion America Airports has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Corporacion America Airports Company Profile
Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.
