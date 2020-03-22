Contrasting PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) & ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) and ANDRITZ AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR and ANDRITZ AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR N/A N/A N/A ANDRITZ AG/ADR 1.73% 9.38% 1.58%

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. ANDRITZ AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ANDRITZ AG/ADR pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR and ANDRITZ AG/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR 0 2 0 1 2.67 ANDRITZ AG/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR and ANDRITZ AG/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR $2.73 billion 2.23 $183.88 million $1.94 20.02 ANDRITZ AG/ADR $7.12 billion 0.60 $262.17 million $0.52 15.79

ANDRITZ AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR. ANDRITZ AG/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ANDRITZ AG/ADR has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ANDRITZ AG/ADR beats PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR Company Profile

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services. The company provides sports betting and gaming services through paddypower.com, betfair.com, sportsbet.com.au, tvg.com, and us.betfair.com Websites under the Paddy Power, Betfair, Sportsbet, and TVG brand names, as well as through a chain of licensed betting offices. It also operates TVG, a horseracing television channel and online advance deposit wagering network; and DRAFT, an operator in daily fantasy sports, the Betfair New Jersey online casino, and the Betfair New Jersey horseracing betting exchange. Paddy Power Betfair plc was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

ANDRITZ AG/ADR Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment, including turbines, generators, and additional equipment for hydro applications; pumps for water transport, irrigation of agricultural land, and applications in various industries; and turbogenerators for thermal power plants. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production and processing of various types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue; biomass, steam, and recovery boilers for power generation; gasification plants; flue gas cleaning plants; systems and plants for the production of nonwovens, dissolving pulp, and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials. The Metals segment provides presses, automation solutions, dies, process know-how, and services for the metal forming industry; coin minting technology; and system solutions for the aerospace industry and rail transport, as well as for manufacture of large pipes. It also supplies lines for the production and processing of cold-rolled strip made of carbon steel, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous metals; turnkey furnace systems for the steel, copper, and aluminum industries; burners and refractory products; and welding systems for the metal working industry. The Separation segment offers mechanical technologies for solid/liquid separation, such as centrifuges, filters, screens, thickeners, separators, and thermal technologies; and technologies and services for the production of animal feed and biomass pellets. The company operates primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. Andritz AG was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Graz, Austria.

