Connect Group (LON:CNCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Connect Group (LON:CNCT) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CNCT stock opened at GBX 16.35 ($0.22) on Wednesday. Connect Group has a twelve month low of GBX 13.35 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 40 ($0.53). The stock has a market cap of $40.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 28.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 32.51.

In other news, insider Jonathan Bunting sold 56,225 shares of Connect Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47), for a total transaction of £20,241 ($26,625.89).

Connect Group PLC engages in the distribution of newspapers, magazines, and books products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through News & Media: News Distribution, News & Media: Media, and Mixed Freight segments. The News & Media: News Distribution segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

