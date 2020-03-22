Connect Group (LON:CNCT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 15 at Berenberg Bank

Connect Group (LON:CNCT) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 15 ($0.20) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Connect Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Connect Group stock opened at GBX 16.35 ($0.22) on Wednesday. Connect Group has a 12 month low of GBX 13.35 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 40 ($0.53). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 32.51. The firm has a market cap of $40.50 million and a PE ratio of -1.27.

In other news, insider Jonathan Bunting sold 56,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47), for a total transaction of £20,241 ($26,625.89).

Connect Group Company Profile

Connect Group PLC engages in the distribution of newspapers, magazines, and books products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through News & Media: News Distribution, News & Media: Media, and Mixed Freight segments. The News & Media: News Distribution segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

