COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis increased their target price on shares of COMSCORE from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMSCORE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. COMSCORE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.60.

OTCMKTS SCOR opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. COMSCORE has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $21.89.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $95.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.09 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCOR. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of COMSCORE by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,350,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,000 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMSCORE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,506,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in COMSCORE by 302.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,353,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,686,000 after buying an additional 1,017,372 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in COMSCORE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,536,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in COMSCORE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,350,000. 25.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMSCORE Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

