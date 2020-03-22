Comparing PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) and ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) and ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.8% of ESSA Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of ESSA Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PCSB Financial and ESSA Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCSB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A ESSA Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

ESSA Bancorp has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential downside of 39.80%. Given ESSA Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ESSA Bancorp is more favorable than PCSB Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PCSB Financial and ESSA Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCSB Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ESSA Bancorp $75.92 million 1.98 $12.62 million N/A N/A

ESSA Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than PCSB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares PCSB Financial and ESSA Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCSB Financial N/A N/A N/A ESSA Bancorp 17.17% 6.92% 0.72%

Summary

ESSA Bancorp beats PCSB Financial on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and invest in securities. As of January 15, 2020, it operated two offices located in Bogota and Teaneck, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Teaneck, New Jersey.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan portfolio includes first mortgage loans for the purchase, construction, or refinancing of one- to four-family residential real estate property; commercial real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and commercial and consumer loans, including indirect auto loans, as well as loans secured by deposits and personal unsecured loans. In addition, it offers insurance benefits consulting services, such as health insurance, life insurance, short term and long term disability, dental, vision, 401(K) retirement planning, and individual health products, as well as asset management and trust, and investment services. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 22 full-service banking offices, including 7 offices in Monroe County, 3 offices in Lehigh County, 6 offices in Northampton County, 1 office in Lackawanna County, 1 office in Luzerne County, 1 office in Chester County, 2 offices in Delaware County, and 1 office in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

