Comparing MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) & Santa Fe Financial (NASDAQ:SFEF)

Santa Fe Financial (OTCMKTS:SFEF) and MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.4% of MMA Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 85.9% of Santa Fe Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of MMA Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Santa Fe Financial and MMA Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santa Fe Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A MMA Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Santa Fe Financial and MMA Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santa Fe Financial $60.21 million 0.74 $3.26 million N/A N/A MMA Capital $58.17 million 2.29 $100.98 million N/A N/A

MMA Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Santa Fe Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Santa Fe Financial has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MMA Capital has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Santa Fe Financial and MMA Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santa Fe Financial 6.08% -5.40% 5.29% MMA Capital 173.57% 61.73% 26.20%

Summary

MMA Capital beats Santa Fe Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Santa Fe Financial Company Profile

Santa Fe Financial Corporation owns and operates a hotel property in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel property consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites, and related facilities, including a five level underground parking garage. The company also owns and operates a 27-unit and a 2-unit multi-family apartment complex located in Los Angeles, California, as well as owns land for development located in Maui, Hawaii; and invests in marketable securities, such as corporate equities and bonds, and income producing securities. The company was formerly known as Tri Financial Corporation and changed its name to Santa Fe Financial Corporation in September 1970. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Santa Fe Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of The InterGroup Corporation.

MMA Capital Company Profile

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

