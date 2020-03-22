Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,834 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.29% of Compania Cervecerias Unidas worth $10,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 61,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Compania Cervecerias Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCU opened at $12.36 on Friday. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $29.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Compania Cervecerias Unidas had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $764.79 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

CCU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

