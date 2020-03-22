Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.71% of Comfort Systems USA worth $12,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $904,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $3,559,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

FIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $94,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIX opened at $32.75 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $29.76 and a one year high of $58.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $719.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.00%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.