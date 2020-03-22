COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of COLOPLAST A/S/ADR (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded COLOPLAST A/S/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get COLOPLAST A/S/ADR alerts:

CLPBY opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. COLOPLAST A/S/ADR has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit to individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for COLOPLAST A/S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COLOPLAST A/S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.