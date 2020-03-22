CogState Limited (ASX:CGS) Insider Acquires A$231,000.00 in Stock

CogState Limited (ASX:CGS) insider Bradley O’Connor purchased 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$231,000.00 ($163,829.79).
Shares of ASX:CGS opened at A$0.35 ($0.25) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CogState Limited has a one year low of A$0.15 ($0.11) and a one year high of A$0.59 ($0.42). The stock has a market capitalization of $59.11 million and a PE ratio of -18.42.
About CogState
