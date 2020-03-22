CogState Limited (ASX:CGS) Insider Acquires A$231,000.00 in Stock

CogState Limited (ASX:CGS) insider Bradley O’Connor purchased 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$231,000.00 ($163,829.79).

Shares of ASX:CGS opened at A$0.35 ($0.25) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CogState Limited has a one year low of A$0.15 ($0.11) and a one year high of A$0.59 ($0.42). The stock has a market capitalization of $59.11 million and a PE ratio of -18.42.

Get CogState alerts:

About CogState

Cogstate Limited, a cognitive science company, provides computerized cognitive tests for clinical trials, academic research, healthcare, and brain injury applications in Australia and internationally. The company's services include scientific consultancy, project management, data management, statistical analysis, and reporting.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CogState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CogState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.