Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Given New $106.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEAF opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.80. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $90.10.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

