COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

OTCMKTS:CCLAY opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

