Clarence H. Smith Acquires 2,000 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Stock

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) CEO Clarence H. Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $24,240.00.

Shares of HVT opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.47. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $25.09.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $213.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.91 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 68.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HVT shares. TheStreet downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,303,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

