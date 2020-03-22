Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,055 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 478,443 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,517,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 175,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 30,463 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 65,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 152,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 46,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFG. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.35.

CFG stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.29. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 5,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $155,750.00. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 4,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.