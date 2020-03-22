Citigroup Upgrades MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) to “Buy”

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC raised shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MTUAY opened at $68.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.90. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $159.40.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

