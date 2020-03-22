CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Receives $55.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CIT Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

CIT Group stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.57. CIT Group has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $54.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.36.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CIT Group will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

In other news, Director Alan L. Frank acquired 1,100 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,272.00. Also, CEO Ellen R. Alemany acquired 35,000 shares of CIT Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $488,250.00. Insiders bought a total of 74,450 shares of company stock worth $1,155,985 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,530,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,834 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,526,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,538,000 after buying an additional 68,538 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,665,000 after buying an additional 257,000 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CIT Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,141,000 after buying an additional 89,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

