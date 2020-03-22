Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $39.00. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 75.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $32.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $43.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cinemark news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00. Also, CEO Mark Zoradi purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 205,801 shares of company stock worth $3,363,064. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cinemark by 1,139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Cinemark by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Cinemark by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 2,537.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

