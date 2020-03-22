Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (OTCMKTS:MGDDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MGDDF stock opened at $76.45 on Friday. Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $133.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.03 and a 200 day moving average of $115.30.

About Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passenger Car and Light Truck Tires and Related Distribution; Truck Tires and Related Distribution; and Specialty Businesses. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles.

