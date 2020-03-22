CIBC Upgrades Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) to Outperform

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXWF opened at $15.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.32.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

