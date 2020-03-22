CIBC Upgrades Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) to Outperform

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS CPXWF opened at $15.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.32.
About Capital Power
