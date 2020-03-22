CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $80.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH Company Profile
