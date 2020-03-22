CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $80.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH Company Profile

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. It operates through Commercial, Commercial – Real Estate, Consumer – Non Real Estate, and Residential – Real Estate segments.

