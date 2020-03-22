Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, US Capital Advisors raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.50. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

