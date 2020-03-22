Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,458 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.93% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $10,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHEF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $42.06.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $426.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.88 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

