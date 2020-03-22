Chatham Asset Management, Llc Sells 2,100,000 Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) Stock

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $3,381,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE RRD opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $4.97.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in RR Donnelley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in RR Donnelley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RR Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RR Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in RR Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

