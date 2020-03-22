Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.10.

Chart Industries stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $95.66. The company has a market cap of $591.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.86.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.18). Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,270,000 after purchasing an additional 638,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,675,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,957,000 after purchasing an additional 377,940 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 427,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,839,000 after purchasing an additional 141,147 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

