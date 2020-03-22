Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.10.
Chart Industries stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $95.66. The company has a market cap of $591.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.86.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,270,000 after purchasing an additional 638,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,675,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,957,000 after purchasing an additional 377,940 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 427,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,839,000 after purchasing an additional 141,147 shares in the last quarter.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.
