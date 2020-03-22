Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Stock Position Lifted by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.18% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $13,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 598,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,281,000 after purchasing an additional 53,657 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,926,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,186,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 7,170 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $1,221,839.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,931.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 4,500 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total value of $766,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,633.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,085 shares of company stock worth $11,930,124. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.29.

CRL opened at $105.78 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $179.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.65.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

