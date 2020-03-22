Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) Major Shareholder Buys $5,428,540.06 in Stock

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 1,981,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $5,428,540.06. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Cerecor stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.36. Cerecor Inc has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $6.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.71.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Cerecor Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cerecor in the fourth quarter worth about $2,802,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 50,422 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor during the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. 52.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CERC. ValuEngine raised shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Friday, December 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Maxim Group cut shares of Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cerecor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

