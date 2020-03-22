Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Century Aluminum from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Century Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of CENX stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.48. The company has a market cap of $299.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.86. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.30 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $188,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,518,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after acquiring an additional 45,409 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,324,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 123,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 48,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 684,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 222,850 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

