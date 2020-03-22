Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $192.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. Cavco Industries has a 1 year low of $99.58 and a 1 year high of $236.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.58.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.34 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 4th quarter worth $22,895,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,628,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,829,000 after buying an additional 40,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,867,000 after buying an additional 17,094 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

