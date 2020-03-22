CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSIOY opened at $127.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.99. CASIO COMPUTER/ADR has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $209.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.00.

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter. CASIO COMPUTER/ADR had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $677.97 million for the quarter.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

