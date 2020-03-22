Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) dropped 8.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $65.72 and last traded at $66.49, approximately 937,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 646,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.34.

CRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Carter’s from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Carter’s from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.60 and a 200 day moving average of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,577,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,482,000 after purchasing an additional 57,486 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,421,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at $86,493,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 548,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,028,000 after acquiring an additional 140,505 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at $56,052,000.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

