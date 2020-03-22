Carole Campbell Buys 25,000 Shares of FlexiGroup Limited (ASX:FXL) Stock

FlexiGroup Limited (ASX:FXL) insider Carole Campbell purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$24,975.00 ($17,712.77).

Carole Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Carole Campbell purchased 30,000 shares of FlexiGroup stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.55 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of A$46,500.00 ($32,978.72).

Shares of FXL opened at A$0.61 ($0.43) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.90. FlexiGroup Limited has a one year low of A$0.95 ($0.67) and a one year high of A$2.71 ($1.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.91, a quick ratio of 48.98 and a current ratio of 49.01. The stock has a market cap of $238.61 million and a P/E ratio of 3.83.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. FlexiGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

About FlexiGroup

FlexiGroup Limited provides consumer revolving finance, card, leasing, and rental financing services in Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland. It operates through six segments: Certegy, AU Cards, Consumer Leasing, Commercial Leasing, NZ Leasing, and NZ Cards. The company offers leasing services to consumers, businesses, and corporations; and interest free finance to enable customers to facilitate purchases at participating retailer's point of sale and online.

