Carole Campbell Acquires 22,000 Shares of IVE Group Ltd (ASX:IGL) Stock

IVE Group Ltd (ASX:IGL) insider Carole Campbell purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.20 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,400.00 ($18,723.40).

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$1.91 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $84.48 million and a PE ratio of 3.37. IVE Group Ltd has a 1-year low of A$1.69 ($1.20) and a 1-year high of A$2.56 ($1.82).

Get IVE Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.086 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. IVE Group’s payout ratio is presently 100.59%.

IVE Group Limited provides marketing and print communication services in Australia. The company offers conceptual and creative design services through print, mobile, and interactive media; and personalized communications, such as marketing mail, publication mail, e-communications, and multi-channel solutions.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for IVE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.