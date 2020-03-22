Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Stake Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Carnival worth $20,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCL. State Street Corp grew its stake in Carnival by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,352,000 after acquiring an additional 304,457 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 34,110 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 1,334.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares in the last quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 34,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Carnival by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 599,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival alerts:

Shares of Carnival stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Carnival Corp has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $57.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.09.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.67%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

CCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.53.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.