CareTech (LON:CTH) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of CareTech (LON:CTH) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of CareTech in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

CareTech stock opened at GBX 348 ($4.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.35 million and a PE ratio of 19.02. CareTech has a 12 month low of GBX 285 ($3.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 502 ($6.60). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 454.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 411.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a GBX 7.95 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from CareTech’s previous dividend of $3.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. CareTech’s payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

About CareTech

CareTech Holdings PLC and its subsidiaries provide social care and support services for children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Adult Services and Children Services. The Adult services segment provides individual tailor made solutions for people living in their own homes, residential care, or independent supported living schemes.

