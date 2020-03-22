Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cardtronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.37. Cardtronics reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.
On average, analysts expect that Cardtronics will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cardtronics.
Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Cardtronics had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $338.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.90 million.
NASDAQ:CATM opened at $23.20 on Thursday. Cardtronics has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.45.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardtronics in the fourth quarter worth $230,000.
About Cardtronics
Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.
