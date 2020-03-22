Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Major Shareholder Clifford Sosin Buys 127,444 Shares

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 127,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.68 per share, with a total value of $5,694,197.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Clifford Sosin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 19th, Clifford Sosin purchased 100,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $3,054,000.00.

On Friday, March 13th, Clifford Sosin purchased 79,861 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.36 per share, with a total value of $3,782,216.96.

Cardlytics stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. Cardlytics Inc has a 52 week low of $14.14 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.93 million, a P/E ratio of -38.96 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.99.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $69.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.19 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cardlytics from $65.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated an “average” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 319.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 226,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,258,000 after acquiring an additional 172,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,158,000 after acquiring an additional 29,644 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

