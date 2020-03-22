Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 425,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $21,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

NYSE:CAH opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.59. Cardinal Health Inc has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.78.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

See Also: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.