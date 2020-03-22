Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from $3.25 to $0.60 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRLFF opened at $0.26 on Thursday. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

