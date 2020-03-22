Capital Properties (OTCMKTS:CPTP) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital Properties (OTCMKTS:CPTP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPTP opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. Capital Properties has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.60.

Capital Properties Company Profile

Capital Properties, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leasing of land in downtown Providence, Rhode Island under long-term ground leases. It owns approximately 18 acres in the Capital Center consisting of 13 individual parcels; owns and leases an undeveloped parcel of land adjacent to the Capital Center for public parking purposes on a short-term basis; and leases 23 outdoor advertising locations along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

