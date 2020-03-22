Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 86.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,531 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,263,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916,228 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,866,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $870,165,000 after purchasing an additional 275,565 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 24,559,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $653,535,000 after purchasing an additional 941,032 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 19,490,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $631,269,000 after purchasing an additional 230,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,696,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $313,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.30.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $32.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.19%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.95%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.