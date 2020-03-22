Canaccord Genuity Lowers Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$16.00

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. National Bank Financial raised Osisko gold royalties from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko gold royalties currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$16.17.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

TSE:OR opened at C$9.47 on Wednesday. Osisko gold royalties has a 12-month low of C$6.35 and a 12-month high of C$17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is presently -12.90%.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.