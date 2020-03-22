Canaccord Genuity Cuts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$2.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$3.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.15 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.26.

TSE:WCP opened at C$0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.32. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.73 and a 12 month high of C$5.98.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$369.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.57 per share, with a total value of C$38,554.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 704,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,809,491.20. Also, Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 259,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$574,641.88. Insiders acquired 65,000 shares of company stock worth $127,680 over the last ninety days.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

