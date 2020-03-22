Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CWH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Camping World from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Camping World from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $4.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.88. Camping World has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $964.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 14,187.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. Research analysts predict that Camping World will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Brent L. Moody acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $108,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 278,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,208.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andris A. Baltins acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,041.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 215,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Camping World by 305.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Camping World by 47.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

