Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) CAO Gregory F. Conaway Buys 100,000 Shares

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) CAO Gregory F. Conaway purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 322,908 shares in the company, valued at $154,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CPE opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.63. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $8.52.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

CPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America cut Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Northland Securities downgraded Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.90.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

