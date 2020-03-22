California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
CFNB opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.36. California First National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77.
