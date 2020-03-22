California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

CFNB opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.36. California First National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77.

About California First National Bancorp

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRA deposit products.

