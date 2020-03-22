Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,788 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.75% of Calavo Growers worth $11,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 125.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 357,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,025,000 after buying an additional 198,892 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $13,730,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,988,000 after buying an additional 122,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 851.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 121,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after buying an additional 109,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 414,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,572,000 after buying an additional 100,312 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVGW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Calavo Growers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

In related news, VP Ronald Anthony Araiza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 41,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $3,429,073.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,807,659.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,833 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,106. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVGW stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.01. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $100.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.30 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.58%. Calavo Growers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

